Gulf locked down for 14 sports

By ISAAC LIRI

TEAM Gulf has confirmed it will take part in 14 codes during the 7th PNG Games in Kimbe, West New Britain, in March.

Provincial sports coordinator Ake Maeoka said their accreditations for the codes would be submitted by the end of the week.

“We had some challenges with the accreditation software but we’ve managed to register most of our athletes and officials so we are just about ready to go,” Maeoka said.

He said the only sport yet to get accredited was of boxing.

“We’re waiting for the provincial association to complete their selection trials and finalise a team.”

Maeoka said preparations for the Games were running well as most selections had been done already.

“Some of our selections were done by having competitions with teams in NCD.

Maeoka confirmed that they had some Port Moresby-based athletes but the majority of the team was made up of home grown talent.

Team Gulf codes: touch footy, volleyball, rugby league nines, sevens, soccer, darts, beach volleyball, taekwondo, karate, weightlifting, athletics, boxing, basketball and para-sports.

