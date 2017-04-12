Gulf police report family row over land ends in death of four

A MAN was killed and three others wounded after a fight broke out over a piece of land in Gulf on Friday night.

Acting Gulf police commander Michael Pakeyei said the incident happened at Ovahuhu village in Ihu district.

Pakeyei said it was alleged that the fight was amongst two brothers but involved their grown up children as well.

“Three sons from the elder brother were injured and were taken to the hospital while the younger brother lost his son on the way to the hospital,” Pakeyei said.

He said police rushed to the scene and contained the situation but they were yet to arrest the suspect responsible for the death of the young

man.

He said police would question the three sons as soon as they were discharged from hospital.

Pakeyei urged the people of Gulf to make use of the elders in their communities to mediate on land issues and not resort to fighting.

“Police have been telling the people to mediate or follow the right processes but still they are not listening.

“Elders are there, they know the history and they have to be consulted before fighting over land or you can always take the matter to the nearest police station,” Pakeyei said.

Like this: Like Loading...