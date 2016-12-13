Gulf sides on a mission at tourney

GULF’S Miro Koivi Iahe (1) and Karoro (2) are unbeaten run after two rounds in their respective pools in the Southern Region League Nines Tournament at the National Football Stadium yesterday.

The Iahe’s toppled Coastal Brothers 14-0 and the Karoro’s were saved by try on the buzzer to clinch a 12-8 win after the scores were level 8- 8 seconds before full time.

The team from the Gulf province coached by former Kumuls and brothers Haoda and Joshua Kouoru are in their sixth campaign for the Southern 9s major crown this year.

Iahe coach Haoda said the two teams were determined to claim a maiden Southern 9s title and had dedicated their efforts to one of their finest young players in the Late Jason Koivi, who passed away earlier this year.

“We will dedicate this tournament to him as he was one of the founding players of the Miro Koivi club in Port Moresby,” Haoda said.

“We’ve had two good wins but we still have to work hard on our attack and recovery in defence as well as getting those other basics right so we can make the cup playoffs.”

Southern Nines champions Rovanama are on the target to defend the major crown which still remains in the Aroma Coast district.

