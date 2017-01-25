Gun moratorium in Hela progressing: Lupari

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

CHIEF Secretary Isaac Lupari says awareness on the gun moratorium in Hela under the Government-sanctioned call-out operation is progressing smoothly.

“Things up there are looking good. I’m getting good reports from there,” he said.

“What they are doing is mainly public relations and awareness on the moratorium which expires on the Feb 18.

“So the police and soldiers are now going from village to village carrying out awareness that they have to now surrender any illegal firearms in their possession.

“So far, the awareness is good and we are getting good support.

“But we see few hiccups as Hela is a difficult place because of the landscape and diversity of the community.”

