Gun mystery

THE gun linked to the killing of a villager in Port Moresby in 2015 allegedly by six police officers has gone missing from a police armoury.

Assistant Police Commissioner (Crimes) Victor Isouve said the gun which was to be presented in court by the prosecution, was an important evidence in the case against the officers.

“I am very disappointed because this vital evidence has gone missing when we are just winding up the investigation,” he said.

The firearm was locked at the Boroko police station armoury after it was returned from ballistic testing at the forensic laboratory.

The six officers were allegedly involved in the killing of Tatana villager Salle Naime on Jan 17, 2015.

Officer in charge of the police forensic unit Chief Superintendent Philip Rambaliku said they had taken the gun for ballistic testing to see whether it was linked to the discarded bullet shells found on the beach at Tatana.

“After that (ballistic test) it was returned to the Boroko armoury,” he said.

Isouve said they expand the investigations to find out how the gun was removed from the Boroko armoury.

Meanwhile, on Monday, detectives from the police headquarters at Konedobu arrested and charged the sixth suspect in Port Moresby.

Detective Sergeant Lawrence Welen, 53, from Buyang village, Lorengau, Manus was charged with one count of wilful murder. He has been detained at the Boroko police station.

The other officers facing trial are Sergeant Philip Pokop, 40, from Powat village, Manus; Constable Ian Gunawi, 30, from Timboli village, Angoram, East Sepik; Constable Lawrence Sausa from Manus; Chief Inspector Maria Johns from Nungori village, East Sepik, and Constable Jeffrey Sheikiot from Madang.

They have all been charged with one count of wilful murder.

Isouve said Welen had gone to Tatana with a police unit to arrest the late Naime over the killing of former journalist Harold Farapo, whose body was found at the harbour in Port Moresby.

Police alleged that Naime had killed Farapo, then employed as a Kikori Pipeline Landowners’ Association executive a week earlier.

Like this: Like Loading...