Gunemba back for Lae

By ISAAC LIRI

PAPUA New Guinea Kapuls goal-scoring sensation Raymond Gunemba will add depth to the Lae City Dwellers as the reigning champions prepare for the National Soccer League this weekend at the Laiwaden Oval in Madang.

Dwellers coach Peter Gunemba confirmed to The National yesterday that his son would be available for them all through the NSL season.

“We asked him to stay and he agreed so it is good news for us,” coach Gunemba said.

“We talked with his contacts in New Zealand and they agreed to let him play with us; once the season is over, he can go back and join his club in New Zealand (Hamilton).”

Gunemba said Raymond would once again bear the responsibility of captaining the side.

He said having Raymond back to help Dwellers in the NSL was a boost and the players in camp were delighted to have the veteran play alongside them.

“All our young players are excited to have Raymond stay back; they are looking forward to playing alongside him,” the proud coach said.

“A lot of our young boys have been learning from him and he has been very helpful.

“Dwellers will always be Raymond’s team.

“He has a heart for the club to be captain and leading the side to win back-to-back titles.”

Gunemba said Raymond would be lining up with two other current Kapuls players, midfielder Emmanuel Simon and goal-keeper Ronald Warison, to add depth into the side.

Gunemba said the two main objectives for the Morobe side were to retain the NSL title and represent the province and country once more in the OFC Champions League.

“We know that this year is going to turn out as a tough season even though Hekari United is on the other side with FFPNG.

“We have prepared well and we won’t be underestimating any team this year; each side has quality and talented players,” Gunemba said.

Lae City Dwellers travel to Madang on Friday for their season opener against Madang FC, in what is sure to be an exciting triple header at the Laiwaden Oval.

The other games will see PNG Besta United taking on Huawei PS United and Buang FC facing Southern Strikers.

Like this: Like Loading...