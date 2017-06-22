Gupta defends hospital queues

By JESSICA KOAE

THE Port Moresby General Hospital emergency ward is overloaded with patients because urban clinics are not doing their jobs, says chief executive officer Dr Umesh Gupta.

He was responding to public concerns on the long queues at the department.

He said he understood the complaint by patients and their relatives about not being served as soon as possible. But they must understand that patients with life-threatening cases are attended to first.

“Those with minor ailments are attended to last. This is clinically appropriate and nothing wrong in this,” he said.

He said it was the practice in emergency departments in hospitals in the world. The hospital follows the Australian triage system and clinical pathway.

On the issue raised by airline pilot Captain David Hermen that the hospital staff needed to improve their competency, Gupta said he had been “a recipient of the excellent lifesaving care by the team last year. I know our staff have never neglected anyone”.

He said instead of criticising staff of the emergency department, the people of Port Moresby needed to support them for the excellent work they were doing.

He said the solution lay in correcting the functioning of the urban clinics. He suggested that urban clinics should be managed by the PMGH board.

