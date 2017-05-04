Gure aims to develop Kwikila township

By HELEN TARAWA

A pilot with almost 39 years of experience with Air Niugini, Captain Lekwa Gure, is contesting the Rigo open seat as an independent candidate.

Gure told The National that one of the priority areas for him was to develop the Kwikila township, the district headquarters of Rigo.

He said all the infrastructure there was built during the colonial days and they included the administration block, which is about 50 or 60 years old.

The other areas that Gure wants to look at under his development plan include accessibility (roads and bridges), education and training, food and water security, economic activities and business opportunities, rural electrification, global warming and climate change, church and spiritual support.

Gure said PNG was rich in natural resources but that was not being translated into the lives of the people. Ordinary people on the streets could feel the effects of the downturn in the economy.

“What PNG is suffering from is leadership and management and we are not managing what we have and to some degree we are eating into the seed money,” he said.

“One of my main reasons for contesting is to change the leadership in Rigo and provide honest, accountable and transparent leadership.” he said.

Gure, from Babaka, had served Air Niugini the whole of his working life and voluntarily retired last October to contest the elections.

