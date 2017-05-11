Gurias atone for first-up mauling, beat Lahanis

GURIAS’ centre Eliakim Lukara bagged a double in his side’s 24-12 win over the Goroka Lahanis last Sunday in Kokopo.

The Digicel Cup second round fixture gave the East New Briton’s a chance to atone for last week’s debacle that saw the 2017 runners-up trounced 40-0 by defending champions Lae Tigers in a disappointing display in the Morobe capital.

Lukara’s two tries were wellearned and ensured the Eastern Highlanders would come away empty handed from their New Guinea Islands trip.

In typical fashion, the opening quarter of the match was a physical battle as both packs fought for the ascendency.

Winger Joe Tabutabu Jr crossed for the first try of the game in the 17th minute for the hosts to take a 4-0 lead.

The Lahanis responded almost immediately through Charlie Buka with halfback Robin Soga edging his team in front 6-4 with a successful conversion.

Gurias winger William Akulia, who is also a member of the SP Hunters squad, got his side in front again with an unconverted try.

Lukara got his first four-pointer when he outran the cover to score and this time five-eighth Chris Jerry slotted the conversion for the home side to take a 14-6 lead into the break.

Lukara opened the second half with a try in the 49th minute to extend the lead to18-6.

Gurias bench player Brian Gispe along with hooker Jimmy Peter Jr tormented the visitors’ defence with their probing runs.

Goroka’s halves pairing of Warren Apaio and Robin Soga looked dangerous in spots but were wellcontained by the Gurias defence.

Gurias captain Ila Alu led from the front with No.9 Peter Jr a constant menace. Back-rowers Billy Torea, Tuvi Lepan and lock Edward Goma profited from Peter’s efforts making easy metres.

Lepan helped himself to a try in the 55th minute for his side to take a commanding 24-6 lead.

Lahanis winger Amos Kafare pulled in a chip by Soga to streak away for a converted try adding respectability to the final score. – Cs1 Media.

