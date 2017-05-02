Moules to defend title

By HENRY MORABANG

PAPUA New Guinea Open defending champion Brad Moules is looking forward for the challenge when SP Brewery 2017 PNG Open tees off at the Royal Port Moresby Golf club on Thursday.

Moules will be among 87 professionals from around the globe vying for the A$142,000 (K339,854) prizemoney courtesy of major sponsor SP Brewery.

“The win last year was my best finish as a professional. I will be doing my best to defend the title and am looking forward to the challenge again this week,” Moules told The National.

As a fulltime professional on the Australiasian PGA Tour, Moules said he was primed to defend the title.

Among the 87 professionals would be 20 amateurs.

England will be represented by Mathew Webb while other golfers are expected from Japan, Fiji, Australia, New Zealand and PNG.

“After a full year on the circuit now I’m more comfortable with how I’m playing,” Moules said.

“It’d be great to go back-to-back; this is my first opportunity to do.”

However he will face stiff competition and expects Anthony Quayle, who he beat in last year’s three-way playoff with Aaron Wilkin, to fire in an environment he is familiar with.

“He (Quayle) has got a few ties to PNG. I think his partner has some family there so he knows the conditions and obviously he felt quite comfortable last year being an amateur against the pros,” Moules said.

“He’s definitely grown as a player now and he’s got his Tour ticket.

“I’ll be keen to see how he goes — I think he’ll be one to watch out for.”

The Adelaide local played respectably in the PGA Tour, thanks in large part to his win at the PNG Open, and consistent golf in the state PGA championships throughout the year.

The SP Brewery Papua New Guinea Open will be played from May 4-7 at the Royal Port Moresby Golf Club in Port Moresby

The winner will receive official World Golf Ranking points and become fully-exempt on to the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia for the remainder of this and a further season.

