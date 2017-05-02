Guru chairs Kumuls board

By JACK AMI

THE Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League has appointed former PNG National Rugby League chairman Sudhir Guru, pictured, to head the PNG LNG Kumuls.

This was announced by PNGRFL chairman Sandis Tsaka at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby on Saturday.

Guru, who is also the former chairman of Port Moresby Vipers, was appointed to head the re-branded PNG National Rugby League for four seasons.

Tsaka said as PNGRFL was going through the rebranding process of the PNGNRL and PNG National Schools Competition launched in April.

“For the PNG LNG Kumuls, Guru will guide the rebranding process and put the house in order.

Tsaka said the changes will also include the PNG Hunters, under current chairman Graham Osborne and the national women’s league.

The rebranding would see the PNGNRLC coming under the umbrella of PNGRFL. All these divisions of the code under the restructure will have their own management heading their respective national functions but all will report directly to PNGRFL.

Like this: Like Loading...