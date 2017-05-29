Gwaibo warns players, leagues of dual registration

THE Southern Confederation has urged local leagues to adhere to the competition rules and requirements of the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League.

This is with regard to dual registration of players for the men’s and women’s competition.

Players who are registered in more than one competition will find themselves deregistered.

Southern Confederate director Gwaibo Mairi said that the confederate and PNGRFL would not tolerate players playing in multiple competitions.

Mairi said Port Moresby Rugby League, Moresby South, Suburban and Motu Koita leagues had to ensure that their players were not playing in other competitions then their own. He said this would be in breach of the PNGRFL rules and regulations regarding players.

