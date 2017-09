THE Highlands’ Pangu Pati general secretary, Fred Haan, has just woken from his deep sleep to identify himself as an official of the party.

How much did he do for Pangu in the Highlands region in the last general election?

The Pangu Pati did not win any seat in the region.

Why was that Haan?

The Pangu Pati supporters need an answer from you.

Uninvited Official

