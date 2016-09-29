Hagen city dry and in dark

ALLOW me to express my disappointment at the inconsistency and unreliability of service delivery by Water PNG and PNG Power in Hagen city. Could the minister responsible check out the management of these two state owned entities (SOEs) about what is happening with the level of service provided to this city? We hardly go by any week without interruptions to water and power. We had a good branch management team in 2012 to 2014 in Water PNG but that team has been disbanded. The weekly talk back programmes on Eagle FM we had then kept the public informed of issues and disruptions to service which is missing now. We are always kept in the dark and dry without water and nobody knows what’s happening..

-Peter Pora,

Mt Hagen