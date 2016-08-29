Hagen Eagles are bad losers

ALLOW me a space to air this embarrassment of the year.

I am greatly embarrassed of the violence actions by the Mt. Hagen Eagle players, officials and supporters against their game with Rabaul Gurias.

Like many other Western Highlanders who come out in the social media, I am really embarrassed of the violence against Gurias.

It shows a primitive mentality and total nonsense, especially when officials were supposed to stop it but joined in the violence.

Looking at the cause factors, before the game all three local MPs for Western Highlands, except the governor, were at the Gateway Hotel to boost the morale of their players.

It was good that the MPs showed their support but on the other hand to please the politicians, the players and officials pinned a win for this game.

Why can’t you accept defeat, bury your head in shame and go do more training to take revenge in the next game.

Your actions embarrassed Western Highlanders and supporters throughout PNG.

I won’t be surprised if the PNGNRL suspends Eagles for some years, which would teach them a lesson to play the game with disciple.

Peter S. Kinjap

Tambul, WHP

