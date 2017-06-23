Hagen man eyes Naru’s seat

A HIGHLANDER is among 25 candidates contesting the Morobe regional seat currently held by Governor Kelly Naru.

Joe Moki, 45, from Hagen Central in Western Highlands, has been living and working in Lae for the past 25 years and is contesting as an independent.

Moki is an accountant and worked for Chevron Niugini for more than 10 years. He also served as a principal consultant and financial adviser to the Huon Gulf District Development Authority.

He said he wants to see transparency and accountability in the use of all public funds.

Moki wants to build a new market at the showground and build five main roads linking all districts to Lae.

