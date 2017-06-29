Hagen officials to continue with election

THE Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal filed by two Mt Hagen electorate men challenging the electoral commissioner’s decision on the appointment of a returning officer and his assistant.

A three-man bench comprising Justice Derek Hartshorn, Justice Hitelai Polume-Kiele and Justice Jeffrey Sheppard ruled yesterday that James Yoka Ekip and Simon Sanagke had no standing to file a judicial review of the decision by Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato to Paul Goemba and Andrew Kerowa as returning officer (RO) and assistant returning officer (ARO) respectively for the Mt Hagen electorate.

The Supreme Court ruled that the trial judge Justice Colin Makail did not make an error in finding that Ekip and Sanagke had no standing and ordered a dismissal of the review proceeding.

Goemba and Kerowa will remain the RO and ARO for Mt Hagen electorate.

The appeal stemmed from Justice Makail’s decision made at the Waigani National Court on May 4, when the court refused to grant leave to Ekip and Sanagke to judicially review Gamato’s decision on the basis that they had no standing in filing the application and that they had no arguable case.

Ekip and Sanagke were aggrieved by Gamato’s decision made on Jan 31 because they claimed that his decision to appoint Goemba and Kerowa were made without proper procedure and were made for improper purpose.

They said Goemba and Kerowa were not recommended by the provincial election steering committee as candidates to be appointed as RO and ARO for the Mt Hagen electorate.

Like this: Like Loading...