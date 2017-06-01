Hagen police start foot patrols

By JAMES GUMUNO

THE Mt Hagen police Taskforce has started patrolling city streets on foot as the election closes in.

Western Highlands provincial police commander Chief Superintendent Martin Lakari (pictured) said the armed response unit would continue foot patrols during polling, counting and declaration.

“I want people to feel the presence of the police officers on the streets and also on mobile patrols within the city and on the road,” he said.

Lakari said that campaigning within Mt Hagen city and all the districts in Western Highlands was peaceful.

