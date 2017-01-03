Hagen tribes launch self-help projects

JIKA and Moge tribesmen in Hagen central, Western Highlands, have launched a new initiative on self-help projects.

The Kumiapona Wan concept is to unite six council wards from Jika Kuipngil, Jika Muglmana, Kukulga Lguika, Jika Mulgkuka, Moge Kimingka and Moge Kopikilngamp in community development projects.

The concept was launched in collaboration with the Jika Muglmana Community Development Association at Popral village outside Mt Hagen city on Thursday.

Economist Joshaia Henry, who initiated the concept, said it would provide guidance, support and technical assistance to various associations within the six council wards.

He said projects included planting of flowers alongside roads, setting up forestry seedlings, building fish farms and reforestation.

Henry said he would also provide free financial literacy training, accounting and book-keeping for the villagers.

