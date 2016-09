THE Hagen Eagles-Rabaul Guria saga has somewhat drowned the historic Digicel Cup grand final win by the mighty Lae Snax Tigers. So far only Morobe Governor Kelly Naru has come out strongly to hail the victory by a team from Lae and Morobe. After the Lae soccer champions won the national titles, our champion rugby league team have give their fans more to cheer about by wining the Digicel Cup. Congrats to all players and the Lae Snax Tigers frnachise.

– Tigers fan, Lae.