Haiveta makes a 5pc holy pledge

Gulf Governor Chris Haiveta has pledged five per cent of total provincial government funding every year to churches in the province.

He said this when addressing the United Church Papuan Gulf Synod at Iokea village in Gulf recently.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Charles Abel and Kikori MP Soroi Eoe, the Youth Religion and Community Development Minister.

Haiveta said a funding structure would be drawn up under which five per cent of all of Gulf’s provincial budget would be put into the churches.

“That fund will be run by a board made up of leaders of the different denominations,” he said.

“United Church, SDAs, Catholics, Lutheran Church and other smaller denominations will make up the board of trustees to oversee five per cent of the province’s annual budget to be given to them to administer, make policies and invest in whatever they want.

“I give this to you because you know how to look after our people well.”

Haiveta also announced the formation of a provincial council of churches.

Haiveta said as a first step towards forming this council, churches would have two permanent representatives in the Gulf provincial assembly.

“This is my government’s commitment towards integrating the churches and making them work closer with government,” he said.

“That’s not to say that they will neglect their duties.

“I want the programmes of all the denominations to be set in the right way.”

