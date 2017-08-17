Haiveta plans to establish church council for Gulf

GULF Governor Chris Haiveta says he plans to have a provincial council of churches established.

Speaking during a media conference in Port Moresby on Monday, Haiveta noted the contribution of churches to the development of the province.

“Later when we’ve got our legislative programmes set and our acts in place, we will be establishing our provincial council of churches,” he said.

“That will include heads of all the mainline churches in the province.

“Over 40-50 per cent of

Gulf people are from the United Church.

“Once our finances are ok, we are entitled to at least 5 per cent of the total provincial budget in the future years .

“We will set up a fund and the provincial council of churches will be allocated funds.

“It will have its own charter to manage it for all the religious services that it provides to our people in terms of health, education, and other agency service on behalf of the Government,” Haiveta said.

Meanwhile, he also said that Bishop Wari Eho’o, the bishop of the Gulf region, would represent churches at the provincial assembly.

“He is from the United Church, and the United Church is the largest Christian denomination of the Gulf,” Haiveta said.

“So he will represent all the churches.”

