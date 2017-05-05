Haku to get community government building

A GROUND breaking ceremony to start the construction of the Haku community government building was held last Tuesday in Buka, Bougainville.

The ceremony at Kessa plantation, the top end of Buka Island, signalled a new era to develop Kessa as a satellite town of Haku constituency.

Autonomous Bougainville Government Member for Haku Constituency Robert Tulsa officiated at the ground-breaking occasion by planting a coconut tree to mark the construction of the building.

Also present to witness the occasion were newly elected Haku community government representatives, chiefs and the community.

Tulsa said the Kessa plantation land was freehold alienated land and the ABG in partnership with the original landowners and the people of Haku would put together a proper physical planning framework and develop it in phases as a growth centre.

Chiefs representing the Naboin, Nakaripa and Nakas clans of Haku spoke in support of this decision.

They were keen to see tangible development that will create employment for their youths and serve the Nissan and Atolls people.

Like this: Like Loading...