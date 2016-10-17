Hamilton Wanderers sign Gunemeba

HAMILTON Wanderers of Waikato, New Zealand, have signed PNG striker Raymond Gunemba for the Stirling Sports Premiership this season.

The PNG international is one of many new faces who will add experience to the team.

The PNG Kapuls vice-captain joins former Waitekere United defender Aaron Scott to beef up the experience to see them through the 2016-2017 season.

Gunemba represented his country at the Oceania Nations Cup in May/June, where they lost the final to the All Whites on penalties.

He was the tournament’s leading scorer, netting five goals, including a hat-trick against Samoa.

Scott has been a regular at national league level with Waikato FC, Waitakere United and Wai Bop United.

He can play centre back and right back and has made five appearances for the All Whites.

Scott was also a member of the New Zealand team that competed at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

He is the second player to make the switch for the summer, joining Welsh striker Marc Evans.

Several Melville teenagers have also been included in Wanderers’ squad for the National Youth League. They start their inaugural premiership campaign against Southern United at Porritt Stadium on Oct 22.

Hamilton Wanderers 2016-17 squad: Damian Hirst, Matt Oliver, Aaron Scott, Bailey Webster, Christian Gray, Johnny Konings, Jordan Shaw, Sam Redwood, Tom Davis, Alexis Varela, Cory Mitchell, Dylan Windust, Jack Salter, Kenta Nakashima, Mark Jones, Rossi Nkoy, Xavier Pratt, Godwin Darkwa, Jama Boss, Judd Baker, Marc Evans, Raymond Gunemba, Regont Murati.

Related