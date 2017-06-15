Hammers in the mix after Morea ton on Day 2

OPENER Vani Vagi Morea’s century (113 off 140 balls) helped the Hammers finish Day 2 on 189/5, still trailing the Diggers by 214 runs in the first innings of the Hebou Shield men’s three-day match at Amini Park yesterday.

Resuming the day at 280/4, Diggers batsmen Dogodo Bau and Kiplin Doriga pushed the score to 314 before Doriga was dismissed by Nosiana Pokana for a classy 58 runs.

Bau’s marathon innings came to end soon after when he became one of Willie Gavera’s five dismissals, eventually being dismissed for 144.

The Diggers continued on to eventually declare their innings at 403/9 soon after lunch. Damien Ravu (31) made a handy contribution with the bat down the order while Gavera was the standout bowler for the Hammers taking 5-93 off 18 overs.

In reply, Morea and Jason Kila got off to a flying start, going at around five runs an over to post an opening wicket stand of 122 before Kila was caught behind off the bowling of Alei Nao for 42 runs.

Hiri Hiri (1) came and went soon after while Morea continued on, posting a well-deserved ton. Vagi Guba (10) then became the third wicket when he was run-out when the score reached 151.

Damien Ravu then came into the attack for the Diggers and bowled Mahuru Dai (9) and claimed Morea (113) off the last over off the day to leave the Hammers at 189/5 at stumps.

The final day of the Hebou Shield match resumes at 10am at Amini Park today while in the the women’s competition the Diamonds will battle it out against the Piranas in their 40-over fixture at Amini Park No.2 oval.

Day 2 score: Men’s 3-Day fixure — 1st Innings – Diggers 403/9 (Dogodo Bau 144, Tom Willie 77, Kiplin Doriga 58, Damien Ravu 31; Willie Gavera 5-93, Vagi Boko 2-96, Nosiana Pokana 1-50, Mahuru Dai 1-91) Hammers 189/5 (Vani Vagi Morea 113, Jason Kila 42, Vagi Guba 10; Damien Ravu 2-36, Lega Siaka 1-17, Alei Nao 1-25). Hammers trail by 214 runs.

