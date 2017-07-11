Hand-crafted products supply high, says seller

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

THERE are good and bad days in business, according to arts and craft seller Marian Ambun at the Tabari Craft Market at Boroko, Port Moresby.

Ambun from Chambri in East Sepik told The National that only during big events such as Independence Day celebrations and cultural days that business was good.

“I came to Port Moresby from East Sepik two years ago to establish a good market for my products,” she said.

Ambun said many people in her province was involved in tourism through the sale of arts and craft products.

“The supply is high. People get to choose among our products. So we had to sell them at lower prices. We usually make less than we expect,” she said.

She came to Port Moresby hoping to make extra profit.

She sells necklaces made from shells and artificial beads, head dresses, arm bands, Sepik-print shirts, baskets and bilums.

“On a good day, I may earn around K300 or sometime more depending on the demand.

“I get my supply of shells from women from Central. I buy feather and other materials like dye, string and wool from the shops.”

