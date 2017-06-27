Hand over rapists, says MP

By GYNNIE KERO in Wewak

PEOPLE in East Sepik are being to hand over the four former police officers who escaped last week after being sentenced by the National Court.

Correctional Services Minister and Wewak MP Jim Simatab said the four have been convicted and should serve their jail terms.

“Anybody who is harbouring them should turn them in,” he said.

“We cannot let them loose. They must face the consequences and serve time imposed by the court.”

Simatab’s comments came after four policemen sentenced to a total of 80 years for rape escaped from the Wewak National Court house last Tuesday.

According to acting Chief Supt Richard Mandui, who is also the executive officer of the Correctional Services commissioner, the former policemen are now considered escapees on the run.

On the run are Stanley Moui Jombu, 28, from Passam, Wewak; Nigel Tianguma Harvey, 28, from Mikarew village, Madang; Timon Kangapu, 33, from Irane village, Lake Kopiago, Hela; and Robin Weibi, 31, from Nuku village in West Sepik.

Mandui said the men escaped straight after receiving their sentences while mingling with their relatives among the crowd outside the court house.

He said the seven warders who were there to take them to the Boram jail were unable to do anything.

The four were convicted by Justice George Manuhu for raping a 17-year-old woman during a police raid at Kwanubo village in East Sepik on Dec 7, 2013.

Former Wewak police station commander Sakawar Kasieng, 57, from Nuku, West Sepik, was also sentenced to more than six years in prison for arson.

Justice Manuhu ruled that Kasieng, as the commanding officer in charge of the raid, failed to stop Jombu, Harvey, Kangapu and Weibi from also burning down homes at the village.

“According to the reports that I have received from the seven warders, after the sentencing the convicted detainees didn’t leave the court room via the back gate but went through the front entrance of the court house,” Mandui said.

“Out in front was a huge crowd consisting of the victim’s relatives and the policemen’s as well.

“Then a shouting match occurred where the victim’s relatives shouted at the convicted detainees, pleased with the court’s decision.

“On the other hand the policemen sentenced for rape said the court was one-sided in the decision and they were not happy with it.

“Their workmates were also there in full uniform in support of them.

“They then walked into the crowd with their comrades and relatives and the warders watched helplessly as they couldn’t do a thing.”

Mandui said that Kasieng was the only detainee who remained with the warders.

Like this: Like Loading...