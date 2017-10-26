Handicap snooker challenge comp opens

Nominations for the 2017 Port Moresby handicap snooker challenge are now open.

Port Moresby Billiards and Snooker Association president John Chan, pictured, said the nomination fee was K200 and a K50 discount would apply if paid before the deadline at 8pm on Monday (Oct 30).

“It will be on a first-come first-served basis,” Chan said.

“We are expecting 48 players including women and juniors to take part, and all players must have a handicap to participate.”

A briefing was held at the Lamana Q Club yestrday.

The finals will be held on Nov 5 at the Lamana Q Club. Nomination forms are available at the Aviat Club, Laguna Hotel and Lamana Q Club. The tournament director is Joey Chan.

Chan will be assisted by Danny Earls, Gamu Miria and Malcolm Currie.

President Chan said the handicap would go on despite not having a naming right sponsor.

However, he said, should there be anyone interested in supporting this event, they could contact him, vice-president Stewart Nikints (76719529) and or Joe Chan (72203837) at Q club.

Tournament director Joey Chan said he was hoping for a good number of competitors registering for the event which starts next month.

“We’re not sure how many nominations but hopefully we get a good turn out,” Chan said.

“Having a handicap in snooker is where each player is graded depending on the level they are at so that the playing field is even.”

