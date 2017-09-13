Hanuabada committee reaches K800,000 target

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

The Hanuabada Fire Relief Committee has reached the anticipated amount of K800,000 to rebuild and repair houses destroyed by fire last month.

Committee chairman Dadi Toka Jr announced this following cheque presentations by Inter-Government Relations Minister Kevin Isifu on behalf of the National Disaster Office, and Steamships Hardware yesterday.

“K800,000 is enough to build 18 houses and repair 21 houses,” Toka Jr told the media after receiving a cheque for K50,000 from Isifu an hour before another cheque for K20,000 was presented by Steamships Hardware.

He said that currently K757,000 from donation was in the relief account.

“Ideally the families want the place to be backfilled and have the houses built on but it will cost millions to do that,” Toka said.

He said the committee would have a meeting with the victims for a final decision.

According to Toka, it was anticipated that by Christmas the 400-plus fire victims would have homes to move into.

Isufu recommended that there should be more spacing between the new houses.

“The physical setting and the proximity of homes built so-close and adjunct to each other as is the situation now, places the village at higher risk of the fire and provides a perfect opportunity for fire to spread much quicker and faster from one home to another.”

“By providing yourself sufficient spacing between homes would serve as a fire breaker and reduce the risk of fire spreading to other homes if there was going to be another outbreak of fire.”

