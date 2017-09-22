Hanuabada healthy life project to host clean-up campaign

World Vision’s Hanuabada Healthy Life Project in Port Moresby will be hosting its annual clean-up campaign at the village tomorrow.

This will be the second annual community clean-up facilitated by the project aimed at waste management and a cleaner Hanuabada since the initiative was launched last year.

Hanuabada Water and Healthy Life Project manager Michael Koini said the clean-up was aimed at changing the mindset of the community to be responsible for the rubbish polluting the once beautiful village.

“The initiative is facilitated by the project along with other partners who are committed to address waste management and pollution at Hanuabda village.

“So far a number of corporate organisations have shown interest to support the initiative including PNG Ports, Steamship, Swire Shipping, PNG Help, Meat House, Curtain Bros and last year’s partners like Eda Ranu, NCDC, Motu Koitabu Assembly, Volunteer Service Aboard and New Zealand Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade,” he said.

Koini said the Hanuabada Water and Healthy Life Project had been made possible with funding from the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) supported by World Vision New Zealand.

Registration for the clean-up will start at 6.30am tomorrow.

Hanuabada recently experienced a major fire which destroyed 18 homes initially, with 24 additional homes partially burnt or affected by the fire.

