Hanuabada set for singles shootout

THE inaugural Hanuabada Darts singles championship will take place on Saturday.

Hanuabada Darts Association interim secretary Vaieke Vani said there was a lot of interest in the tournament, with players vying for the title of the first men’s and women’s darts singles champion of Hanuabada.

Vani said this was the last individual title challenge for their season.

So far this season, the juniors singles title was won by 14-year-old Tamasi Arua, who also won the premier Port Moresby darts singles title last year. The other singles challenge was the veterans singles which was taken by Vagi Morea while the doubles challenges was won by Kauna Toua and Doriga Lawrence for men and Idau and Geua Vagi for the women.

The women’s matches are scheduled to start tomorrow night while the men’s will start on Saturday morning at 11am with the finals later in the evening.

The men’s challenge is expected to be tense and fiery as it has been the case in the association’s regular competition.

