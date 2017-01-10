Haoda to fund ongoing projects

CENTRAL Governor Kila Haoda says ongoing projects under Public Investment Programmes (PIP) will be implemented to improve development in the province.

Hoada gave this assurance when handing down the province’s K165 million budget at the headquarters in Port Moresby on Dec 29.

“This government will ensure that ongoing projects under the PIP are implemented to improve development. It is also important that our five-year development plans guide any new projects.”

Haoda said the ongoing projects under PIP included infrastructure development projects for roads, buildings, water and sanitation, education, local level government chambers and health projects under the infrastructure development grant for resource impacted areas of Central, Southern Highlands, Hela and Gulf.

He said other projects included community health post improvements, construction of transit medical stores and the Central Hospital project.

Meanwhile, Haoda challenged the district development authorities of Rigo, Abau and Kairuku-Hiri to be proactive and responsive to the challenges of 2017 development.

