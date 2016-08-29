Haoda opens K400,000 classroom

A STATE-of-the-art classroom was opened by Central Governor Kila Haoda at Ianu High school in Abau two weeks ago.

The classroom, a four-in-one building, was constructed by Hausman Contractors at a cost of K400,000 from the Haoda’s provincial services improvement programme funds.

Similar classrooms will be built at Papa Primary School, Iarowari Secondary School and the new Hood Point High School at Hula in Rigo.

Speaking during the opening of the new classroom at Ianu, Haoda told students, teachers and parents that the classroom belonged to them for their learning purposes.

“You are now leaders of tomorrow,” Haoda said.

“Why I am here to open this beautiful classroom is because I want to breed a new generation of Central.

“We were leaders in PNG when the nation was young.

“This has now been taken over by other provinces and we must get that past glory back.”

