Haoda has supported students since 2013

WE refer to the letter titled ‘Where is the K2,000 scholarship fund’ from Nanei Zacks which appeared in The National on May 31, 2017.

We would like to inform the people of Central that Governor Kila Haoda started the scheme of K2000 fees funding for Central students attending tertiary institutions in 2013.

Letters of guarantee was issued by the Office of the Governor to students to produce to their respective institutions of study.

Some institutions have refused to accept the letter forcing the students to pay upfront and seek reimbursement from the Governor’s office.

During the period 2013-2017, the fees funding support assisted 5302 students at a total cost of K10,260,366.

For 2017 alone; 1,303 Central students attending tertiary institutions were supported by the Governor under this scheme with a total funding of K2,535,265.

This amount has been paid in full to all the institutions and refunds made to those students who have presented receipts for initial payments to their respective institution of study.

We will be happy to show Nanei Zacks our books to avert his/her doubts about Governor Haoda’s support to Central students attending tertiary institutions in the country.

Joseph Loi

Project Officer – Scholarship

co-ordinator

