Haoda supports church projects with funding

CENTRAL Governor Kila Haoda has distributed K229,000 to the people of Aroma Coast in Abau, Central, mostly for church-related projects.

He gave K150,000 for the renovation of the Paramana Ebenezer United Church and K40,000 for the church stage or grandstand renovation.

He allocated K25,000 for the pastor’s house and children’s ministry plus K10,000 for the Paramana Ebenezer women’s group.

He gave K2000 to the law and order committee and K2000 to the church pastor.

Haoda said the Government still owed the province K1.5 million for this year’s allocation.

“Our government is having a (cash) problem and that’s why we cannot do much,” he said.

“The Government owes for this year K1.5 million and we are weeks away from end of the year.

“But we maintain our focus on the key areas of development and the churches are an important partner in providing goods and services to our people.

“We are pleased to support the churches in the province.”

Church treasurer Aumna Rawa thanked Haoda for the funding.

“We thank our governor for recognising the church as an important partner in development,” Rawa said.

