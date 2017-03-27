What happened to our promised pay rise?

THE Government has promised public servants a three per cent pay increase this year.

However, to date, there is no sign of any change in our pay, our salaries still remain the same as last year’s salary.

We almost coming towards

the end of the first quarter and we don’t see any change in our salary and so is our basis point salary increase.

Is it another empty promise or the Government is currently busy with the general election and forgetting about us?

The general election is the responsibility of the PNG Electoral Commission so that should be an excuse to further delay the payment.

The price of goods and services has been increasing and it dries up our small salaries, especially for those of us who live and work in cities like in Port Moresby.

We cannot continue to live with the pain of the rising price of goods and service, including rental accommodation.

This is really burdensome and the Government does not us housing allowances to cater.

For a public servant to afford living in a decent home is not our wish anymore.

Many public servants are forced live in settlements, which are full of law and order problems.

I, therefore, appeal to the Government to be true to its promise and pay our salary increase.

Concerned, Via email

