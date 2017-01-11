Hard for businesses to get loan, says ADB

THE Asian Development Bank says it is hard for a small business in PNG to get a loan.

According to information on the ADB website, lenders often require land or buildings as collateral.

The information was put together last month by Luke Dunstan, a communications specialist with ADB’s Pacific Private Sector Development Initiative based in Sydney, Australia.

“Only large, established firms can readily get financing,” it said.

“As a result, the aspirations and potential of many would-be entrepreneurs and productive businesses are not realised.

“Their contributions to economic growth and national development are constrained.

“Secured transactions reform offers a way to address this problem and help tilt PNG’s economy towards greater diversity and innovation.

“The ongoing reforms are establishing clear and enforceable regulations and procedures that make it easier and safer for lenders to provide loans that use non-land assets as collateral.

“This is expected to make a broader range of financing products available to a broader base of borrowers.

“The reforms are helping create a way for smaller firms to provide credit to customers secured against the goods they sell, or the products the use of those goods will help generate.

“For example, an advance on fertiliser secured against the value of future crops.”

Like this: Like Loading...