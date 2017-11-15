Hard work, determination pays off, says businessman

By SAMPSON BONAI

A 25-year-old man from Buang, Morobe, who had a dream of becoming a businessman, has achieved his goal of owning a trade store.

“It takes sheer determination under trying circumstances to save enough money to set up a business such as a trade store,” Emmanuel James said.

There was no turning back for James as he was determined to set up his own business.

He started reselling mustard. After making enough money selling mustard, he started buying gold from small-scale alluvial miners around Koranga, Wau.

He then sold this to established gold buyer Golden Valley Enterprise in Wau.

Golden Valley Enterprise manager Brown Bangan, who witnessed the opening of James’ new trade store, said they advised him to expand his business.

“I want to thank Golden Valley Enterprise for advising me to expand my business activities,” James said.

“I successfully obtained a commercial loan from the Nationwide Microbank to build a trade store.

“I will continue to buy gold and repay my loan, and expand my business activities in Wau.”

