Hard work pays off, says businessman

THERE is no magic in doing business but it requires certain knowledge to start one, a businessman in Port Moresby says.

Paul Hasimani and wife Josephine Hasimani from Kwarapri village in Yangoru, East Sepik, own a rental property at Tokarara next to the market along the Koura Way which was recently opened.

“One thing that people who wish to start a business need to know is that business is about taking risks, even if you are not sure where to start or where you will end up,” Paul said.

He said that he and his wife had no idea about operating a business.

They began by selling balls of rice at the Tokarara market. And later expanded into the taxi business and ended up renting out rooms.

