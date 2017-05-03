Hard work pays off for tavern owner

By JIMMY KALEBE

BACK Page Tavern director Martha Mike says success comes when people are committed to what they want to achieve in the future.

She said that at the opening of a tavern and mini-mart at 5-Mile outside Lae last Saturday.

Mike said it was challenging for her over the last 15 years to save up from the table-marketing that she had been engaging in to raise enough to venture into business.

“Do not waste your time doing nothing,” she said.

“Women must work hard to sustain the welfare of the family.

“I came from a very humble beginning and now I see the fruits of my hard work.”

South Pacific Brewery sales manager Vincent Ameo congratulated Martha and said the tavern eventuated as a result of hard work and commitment.

Ameo said with the tavern now open to the public, it was advisable that people should abide by rules and regulations when drinking alcohol.

He urged people to drink responsibly as alcohol was not for people to take to streets.

Meanwhile, Mike’s husband, Mike Yapitna, said they had spent over K24,000 to celebrate the opening of the tavern.

He thanked his wife for the hard work and dedication over the last 15 years.

Like this: Like Loading...