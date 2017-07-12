Hard work pays for Tkatchenko

By Malum Nalu

People’s National Congress Party candidate Justin Tkatchenko says the work he has done for Moresby-South over the last five years resulted in yesterday’s resounding victory.

He polled 19,926 votes to finish ahead of 14 other candidates when counting ended yesterday morning but will not be declared until quality checks are completed.

Tkatchenko’s pulling power saw him grab more than 50 per cent of the total 39,386 ballot papers of which 37,741 were allowable and 1635 informal.

He was disappointed at the action of rival scrutineers in delaying his declaration.

After count 96 yesterday, he was well clear of Samson Kirilyo, of Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party (5733), and Anna Skate, of People’s Progress Party (4444).

“I think the most important thing here is delivering services to the people,” Tkatchenko said.

“They don’t want lies, they don’t want rubbish, they don’t want people being defamed and they want the truth about what’s going to happen to them for the next five years

“That’s what we did over the last five years and the people of Moresby-South saw that, embraced that and now we see an overwhelming majority supporting me for the next five years to continue what we did from 2012 to 2017.

“It’s been a wonderful journey for the last five years and I look forward in continuing the development of Moresby-South for the good of our people and our community and ensure that they get the right services that they deserve.”

Tkatchenko said it had not been an easy campaign for him.

“There’s been a lot of vindictive and false accusations, and defamatory comments made against me and the governor (Powes Parkop), but our people of Moresby-South saw through that rubbish, saw through those lies and gave us an overwhelming majority on the first count.

“They gave me nearly 20,000 votes on the first count to represent them for another five years. It’s an unbelievable honour.”

Tkatchenko says scrutineers of rival candidates who delayed his declaration were bad losers.

“The Electoral Commission hasn’t stopped the scrutineers or banned the scrutineers from the counting room,” he said.

“The counting room is there and the Electoral Commission has a job to do in counting the votes.

“For the scrutineers to walked out on their own accord.

“If they don’t like the way that people are voting, that’s their problem.”

