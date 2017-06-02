Hardware kits out Wanderers

BUILDING and maintenance supplier Badili Hardware continued its partnership with cricket by donating K15,000 worth of sports equipment to Port Moresby Cricket Association club Wanderers on Wednesday.

Witnessed by Badili Hardware chairman Ashok Kumar, resident director Sri Bala handed over the equipment to the club’s premier player, Riley Hekura at the firm’s office along Waigani Drive.

Kumar said they were pleased to be backing local cricket as it would have a positive effect on the community and the youth who played the sport.

He said his firm had been the major supporter of community initiatives through health, education and sport.

“We want to do our part to ensure community initiatives are supported,” he said.

Bala said sports united people and because of this, sponsoring sport was a great way of building relationships with the community .

Wanderers patron Clive Elly thanked the firm for its continued support.

Elly said playing cricket was an expensive exercise and support from the corporate community was always appreciated.

“The Wanderers Cricket Club is made up of unemployed youths and getting equipment will help us prepare better for the season,” Elly said.

