Hardwork leads to success: Director

HARDWORK often leads to success even if grades achieved in school are average, Nazarene Health Ministries Community-Based Health Care (NHM CBHC) director Mathew Galman said.

In his back-to-school message last Sunday, Galman stressed that Colossians emphasised hard work.

He said both bright and stubborn kids should work hard because the future was always bright for those who worked hard.

“Life is not all about getting good grades in school. If you work very hard in school but end up with poor grades, you should be happy because you have worked hard,” Galman said.

He said most naturally brilliant kids never studied or worked hard but got good grades.

“Those bright students don’t know how to work hard and are the ones most likely to never find success in real life,” Galman said.

He said students who “worked very hard in school despite getting poor or average grades seemed to prosper in real life.”

Like this: Like Loading...