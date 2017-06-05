Harlequins come away winners over Brothers

HARLEQUINS came away winners beating Brothers 23-10 in a hard fought premier division match in the Capital Rugby Union competition.

Two tries to Harlequins Ismail Indepine, crossing the line in both halves secured victory for Harlies.

The opening 20 minutes saw the bigger Brothers pack dominate possession as they camped in the Harlies half threatening the try line.

But after much huffing and puffing Brothers failed to capitalise, partly due to the disappointingly handling errors.

The go-forward provided by the forwards went to waste as the Brothers backline shot themselves in the foot dropping the ball at crucial moments. Harlequins quickly turned defence into attack as a sweeping backline move found Indepine in space to score his first try. Uni Patrick successfully converted to add the extras giving Harlies the led 7-0 after 30 minutes.

Moments later Bothers were awarded a penalty and Nane Amona converted cutting Harlies led to four points, 7-3.

However, just shy of halftime Harlies were awarded a penalty of their own and Patrick extended their lead, taking the halftime score to 10-3 in favour of Harlequins.

The second half saw the Brothers backline take the lead in attack was they began to find and create openings in the Harlies defence.

Both teams were guilty of handing errors as the match progressed however, it was the more composed Harlequins who put their chances away as Indepine crossed over for his second.

A try to Ian Grant and a late penalty in the final 10 minutes put the game beyond doubt as Harlies came away with the 13-point win over Brothers.

