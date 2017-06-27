Harlequins record crushing victory over Wanderers

Premier grade leaders Harlequins recorded a crushing 59-18 victory over Wanderers in round 10 of the Capital Rugby Union matches over the weekend at Bava Park.

Harlequins got the better of Wanderers in an entertaining match, which despite the blowout in the score line was an even and tough tussle.

Wanders shot off with the early lead 10-0 with two unconverted tries after 20 minutes.

The Harlies backline and forward pack soon clicked into action responding with four unanswered tries of their own.

A penalty kick to Wanderers rounded off the first half of the match as Harlequins led 22-13.

Wanderers came into the second half with more focus as they successfully held the rampaging Harlies at bay for the majority of the half.

However, the pressure proved too great as Harlequins finally cracked the Wanderers defence scoring five tries in the final 15 minutes of the game to run away with the match.

In the other Saturday match, Valley Hunters overcame Juggernauts 25-17, in a game that provided the fans of both clubs with a lot to cheer about. In Sunday’s games Brothers scraped home against Nova winning the match 14-12, while defending champions University Piggies accounted for Crusaders 29-17.

The Piggies continue breathing down Harlequins’ neck at the top of the table.

