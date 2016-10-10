Harlies triumph

By HUXLEY LOVAI

TERENCE Biyama’s brace of tries helped Harlequins secure a 17-5 victory over Brothers in the Hetura 7s cup final in Port Moresby yesterday.

The Hetura 7s was the final tournament of the national series before the Export National Provincial Championships next week.

In an all-Port Moresby affair, both clubs held nothing back as players from each side battled it out on the field in a physical encounter.

Harlequins’ attacking flair was on show as they had the better of the possession, creating chances on both flanks for their wingers to exploit.

Oswald Gela crossed the line first for Harlies five minutes into the first-half. Brothers stepped up their defensive efforts at the break down disrupting the flow of play for the multi-coloureds.

They could not, however, contain Biyama, whose support play led to his two tries, one in each half.

Harlequins seemed to have an extra spring in their step as they managed to counter Brothers hard hitting defence with jinking runs and good support play.

Brothers did manage to score a conciliation five-pointer to Damas Kenny in the last minute of the game.

Harlequins coach Billy Rapilla praised the efforts of his team, who consisted of both senior and junior players coming through the ranks of the club.

“Terence, who is a rep as well, is part of our Under-19 Harlequins team, and we got a mixture of A grade and premier grade players gelling together for the club,” Rapilla said. “The team has actually been together for a while since the Amaiu 7s and the Governor’s Cup, we have been working on the basics of the game.”

The last-minute change of venue for the Hetura 7s from the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium to Taurama Barracks Oval was a challenging situation for the organisers, who managed to stage the tournament successfully.

PNGRFU development manager Sailosi Druma thanked the Taurama Barracks hierarchy for allowing the use of the oval. In the women’s cup final. Spartans beat Wanders 21-7.

