Harmony achieves goal

HARMONY Gold Mining Company Limited says the company has achieved all it had set out to in the six months from July 1 last year to Dec 31.

Harmony owns the Hidden Valley mine in Morobe.

Chief executive officer Peter Steenkamp said Harmony had delivered on its strategy to mine safe, profitable ounces and increase the margins.

“Our cash-flow continues to be strong, which allowed us to declare an interim dividend – the second dividend in 12 months,” Steenkamp said.

“Harmony has a sustainable investment case based on prudent financial planning and on capital allocation that is aimed at enhancing the value of our portfolio.

“Revenue, including the gold hedge, increased by 3 per cent to R9.868 billion (K2.295b) in the six months ended 31 December 2016.

“Total production profit decreased to R2.474 billion (K575 million), from R3.092 billion (K719m) in H2FY16 after accounting for an increase in cash operating costs.

“Positive cash flow generation from our operations in the past 12 months enabled the company to pay a final dividend of R218 million (K50.7m) in September 2016 for financial year 2016, and reduce net debt from R1.1 billion (K256m) at the end of 30 June 2016 to R289 million (K67.23m) at the end of 31 December 2016.

“Headline earnings amounted to 150 SA (South African) cents per share compared to headline earnings of 324 SA cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2016.

“This is more than a 100 per cent higher than the headline loss of 103 cents reported in the previous comparable period in 2015.

“Our operations – both in South Africa and Papua New Guinea – are maintaining their momentum.

“We will continue our strong operational performance and create further value uplift.”

