Harmony receives regulatory approval

HARMONY Gold has received regulatory approval to buy joint venture partner Newcrest Mining’s 50 per cent interest in the Hidden Valley mine in Morobe.

The South African miner yesterday said the transaction had been completed.

Harmony’s acquisition of its joint venture partner’s 50 per cent share in Hidden Valley and the surrounding tenement package in the country, is in line with the company’s overall aspiration to increase its annual production profile to 1.5 million ounces (moz) within three years.

Harmony plans to invest and develop Stages Five and Six of the mine initially, mining about 1.4 moz of gold and 27 moz of silver over seven years.

The company believes that Hidden Valley has the potential to contribute around 180,000 ounces of gold per annum to Harmony’s production profile, at an all-in sustaining cost of less than US$950 (K2945.96) per ounce.

Chief executive officer Peter Steenkamp said Harmony “has the skills and technology to successfully recommission one of PNG’s most recent mine developments”.

An update on the mine’s life of mine plan will be included in Harmony’s production update, which will be released next month.

According to Harmony’s website, Harmony is a gold-mining and exploration company, with more than six decades of experience.

Harmony has operations in South Africa and in PNG, one of the world’s most well-known gold mining regions and one of the world’s premier new gold regions respectively.

It produced 1.08Moz of gold and was South Africa’s third largest gold producer and the twelfth largest in the world in FY15.

South African operations accounted for 91 per cent of our total production of 1.08Moz, with the remaining 9 per cent coming from Papua New Guinea.

