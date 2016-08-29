Harou assumes top job

MOROBE has made history by appointing a woman as its acting provincial administrator.

Morobe Governor Kelly Naru was overwhelmed and was the first to congratulate Sheila Pati Harou, who hails from the remote Au village in the Garaina local level government of Bulolo district.

Her acting appointment is for three months which can be extended. She replaced Masayang Moat, who has been holding the position for nine months until Aug 17. Prior to Harou’s appointment, she was deputy provincial administrator social services with the Morobe provincial administration.

She has a bachelor of Commerce from the University of Technology and a Masters in public administration majoring in public policy and management from the Flinders University in South Australia with more than 30 years’ experience in public service.

Naru said Moat had demonstrated good administrative leadership and his government appreciated his services and leadership during his term in office.

“In terms of fairness and gender balance, it would be reasonable, logical, relevant and fair to give Harou a chance in that position so the government and people of Morobe can also assess her performance.

“With her qualification and experience, I am sure she will provide that leadership to the government, the administration and people of Morobe,” Naru said.

“I urge all political leaders, public servants, stakeholders, partners and people of Morobe to give Harou our usual cooperation and assistance in her new role as acting provincial administrator for the good our administration, government and province.”

Related