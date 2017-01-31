Hawkins: PNG will deliver successful Apec

PNG is on track and meeting milestones to deliver a successful 2018 Apec summit, says Chris Hawkins, Apec co-ordination authority chief executive officer.

He made the comment after Institute of National Affairs executive director Paul Barker a questioned why preparations were not complete for the summit that would take place in November next year.

“Of course, preparations are not fully in place today for the summit in November 2018, we are on track and meeting our milestones to deliver a successful 2018 Apec year,” Hawkins said.

“This includes the first ministerial level meeting in October this year.

“Paul Barker is playing games and twisting an old newspaper headline to get himself some publicity overseas through a negative story about Papua New Guinea,” Hawkins said.

“You don’t get everything ready today and leave it sit for nearly two years. Effective planning involves multiple levels of preparations that run both in sequence and concurrently.

“In 2016 the core focus was on infrastructure, such as buildings, roads, airports and accommodation.

“These are solid infrastructure items that have a longer lead-in time.

“This year the focus expands to systems and people development so that we can manage the processes involved in hosting Apec meetings.

“This includes tendering for services and training staff.

“All through this period, and as far back as 2013, we have been advancing security capacity, internally and with foreign partners, so that all security elements will be in place.”

Hawkins expressed disappointment at the way Barker sought to create negative news about PNG.

“I know Paul from when we were both working in the PM’s Department 20 years ago, and I remain disappointed that he still does not appreciate positive work that is underway, but focuses on negative rumour and stereotypes in foreign media.

“As someone who has moved to Papua New Guinea from overseas and has been made welcome, I think he could show a little more respect and do more to promote the nation and development.

“I urge Mr Barker and his organisation to learn more about what is being done to prepare for Apec, and to get involved in a meaningful way.

“Our team will gladly provide a briefing on details such as the benefits that will come from hosting Apec, to the plans for delivering a successful and cost-effective Apec year.”

